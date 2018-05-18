× 98 Degrees launching holiday tour

If you are a 98 Degrees fan, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Or Hanukkah. Or Kwanza. Or whatever you celebrate.

Nick Lachey has announced that the 90s boy band is heading on a holiday music tour November 1.

The group, made up of Lachey, 44, his brother Drew, 41, Jeff Timmons, 45 and Justin Jeffre, 45, also toured during the holiday season to promote their Christmas album “Let It Snow.”

“The songs just put you in a great spirit and I think the audience feels the same way,” Lachey told People magazine. “It’s why we love to do stuff like this around the holidays. It just puts us in a great spirit and gets you ready for a very special time of year.”

This tour will also include some of their classic hits like “The Hardest Thing” and “I Do (Cherish You).”

Lachey said a few years ago the group toured with singer Ryan Cabrera who was listening to Christmas music in the middle of the summer.

“I’m like, ‘What the hell is wrong with you?'” Lachey said. “He’s like, ‘Man, it just puts me in a good mood. It’s just feel-good music. Why wait until after Thanksgiving? Let’s get it started earlier and be in that good frame of mind for a little longer.’ ”

The “98 Degrees at Christmas tour” will feature 36 concert dates and will run through December 21.

With the Backstreet Boys’ recent release of their first new music since 2013, it feels like a boy band revival.

Your move, *NSYNC.