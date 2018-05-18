Axe-throwing: Bounce Milwaukee to host grand opening for their brand new activity

MILWAUKEE -- The wave of interest is axe throwing is finally reaching Milwaukee. Bounce Milwaukee is Bay View is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, May 19 for their band new activity -- and Carl has a preview.
About Fling Milwaukee (website)
The sport of axe-throwing has an exciting (and safe!) history, and we're excited to be the ones to bring it to Milwaukee. Building on Bounce's impeccable safety and customer-service record, we're pleased to introduce this sport to our city.
Fling Milwaukee will be a separate offering within the Bounce Milwaukee complex. Our regular prices for our existing attractions (and a few more) haven't changed, but you'll now have the option to add on some rounds of axe-throwing at Fling (see here for pricing), or to reserve a standalone axe-throwing experience or event.
Private axe alleys at Fling Milwaukee include two targets, and each alley can accommodate up to 12 guests. Our Grand Opening pricing is only $440 per 2 target alley, and includes:
-
up to 2-12 people per alley
-
safety and instruction briefing with your dedicated axe coach
-
a full suite of games, facilitated and scored for you
-
dedicated coaching
-
one game of laser tag for every member of the party
-
post-throw shot or bottle of water
-
add a same-day Everything wristband for $5 off per person
-
2+ alley rentals include complimentary Fling Suite access, subject to availability