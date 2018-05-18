Chief: 2 shot after Georgia high school graduation ceremony

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police say two people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia Friday night.

Clayton County Schools Safety Chief Thomas Trawick says shots were fired in a Mt. Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

Trawick said he had no information on the status of the people who were sent to hospitals.