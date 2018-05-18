Custard, burgers, hot dogs: Northpoint Custard will open for the season on May 19

Posted 10:34 am, May 18, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Northpoint Custard to preview their opening for the season. Open from May 19 to September 2, serving old-fashion custard, burgers, hot dogs, and other summer treats along Milwaukee's lakefront.