× First responders, nurse save woman’s life at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — First responders and a citizen who identified herself as a nurse helped save the life of a 67-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona woman at Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, May 17.

Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 7 p.m. about an unresponsive female at the baggage drive of the airport. They located the unresponsive female in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Deputies removed the woman from the vehicle as another deputy arrived on scene with an AED. As deputies were placing the AED pads on the unresponsive female, a citizen approached and identified herself as a nurse and assisted by performing several cycles of CPR.

The Milwaukee County Fire Rescue and the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures.

The Arizona woman was taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center, where she was reported to be conscious and breathing on her own.