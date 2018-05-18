× Lucky! 2 Wisconsin residents win big in recent Powerball drawings 💰

BURLINGTON, RACINE — Two lucky Wisconsin players are a lot richer from the Saturday, May 12 and Wednesday, may 16 Powerball drawings.

On Saturday, a Burlington resident won $50,000 after matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at the Rices Liquor at 681 Milwaukee Avenue in Burlington.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 22, 42, 45, 55 and 56 with a Powerball of 14. The Power Play number was 3.

On Wednesday, a Racine resident won $100,000 after matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. But, because they also purchased the Power Play prize multiplier feature, the $50,000 prize was automatically multiplied by two. Power Play turned the $50,000 ticket into a $100,000 winner.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Open Pantry Food Mart at 2731 Durand Avenue in Racine.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 17, 19, 21, 22 and 51 with a Powerball of 19. The Power Play number was 2.

Wisconsin retailers who sell winning tickets over $500 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, May 19. The estimated jackpot is $306 million ($182.8 million cash).

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won