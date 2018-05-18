Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
49°
49°
Low
51°
High
64°
Sat
52°
63°
Sun
50°
62°
Mon
52°
72°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
May 18, 2018
Posted 7:41 am, May 18, 2018, by
Trisha Lavey
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Friday, May 18, 2018.
Popular
‘Deeply saddened:’ Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze at historic church in downtown Milwaukee
Want your $100-per-child Wisconsin child tax rebate? Take these important steps
Watch: Rapper Jacquees arrested at Mitchell Airport, accused of telling deputy ‘you’re just a white boy with a badge’
Wisconsin taxpayers can now apply for a $100 per-child tax rebate
Latest News
May 18, 2018
Man yelling about the President opens fire at Trump golf resort
Police: 3 hurt following two-vehicle crash near 70th and Carmen in Milwaukee
A little volcanic eruption can’t ruin a day on the golf course in Hawaii
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 11, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 4, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 9, 2018
Look Who's 6
April 18, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 16, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 17, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 14, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 15, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 12, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 13, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 10, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 8, 2018
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.