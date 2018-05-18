Former Oak Creek teacher to be sentenced, charged for having sex with 15-year-old student

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek man who was charged with sexually assaulting a child is set to be sentenced on Friday, May 18.

Back on October 9 last year, police say a female worker at the Oak Creek High School unlocked a classroom. Inside, she discovered Michael Jossie and a 15-year-old girl sitting on a counter with her shirt up — Jossie was standing in front of the girl.

“We’re shocked and we’re sickened to learn that Oak Creek High School teacher Michael Jossie was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child,” said Superintendent Timothy Culver. “We’re shocked because the misconduct with which Mr. Jossie is charged is inconsistent with his reputation.”

Prosecutors say the two had a close relationship for about a year. Jossie told police he realized his feelings for her when he took her to dinner at an expensive restaurant. Jossie stated to investigators he had, “more feelings than you are supposed to have as a teacher” for a student.

Jossie has been in the Oak Creek School District since 2010. He was well known in the Oak Creek community as the head high school basketball coach and a teacher for special ed students.