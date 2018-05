Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened late Thursday night, May 17 on the city's south side.

According to police, approximately 20 shots were fired in the area of 17th and Washington around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say two different casings were recovered at the scene -- leading investigators to believe two subjects were involved.

No one was injured. However, multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck by the gunfire.