Nearly complete: Bucks show off team locker rooms, arena’s atrium & more

May 18, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks invited the media on Friday, May 17 to tour the new Bucks arena.

Leading the tour was Bucks President Peter Feigin. He gave reporters a look at the Bucks locker room, the visiting NBA team locker room, mezzanine club, the arena’s atrium and media areas.

The new Bucks arena is set to open this summer — which entertainment acts already scheduled for the venue. The Bucks will play there starting in the fall.

A combination of state, county, and city funding is covering half the construction costs. Because of the financing structure, however, the public is estimated to pay about $400 million after interest. The team is responsible for any cost overruns and future upgrades.

