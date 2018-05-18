Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, May 18

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange for downspout work - 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 22

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Zoo Interchange for downspout work - 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for downspout work - 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for downspout work - 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Work will be suspended for the Holiday weekend beginning at noon on Friday, May 25 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 29.