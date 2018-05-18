× Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, Cuban TV reports

A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, according to Cuba’s state-run television.

The flight was headed to the Cuban city of Holguin and casualties are reported, an airport source told CNN.

A large fireball followed by a towering plume of smoke was visible near the airport on the outskirts of the Cuban capital, according to witnesses.

Cubana de Aviacion — Cuba’s national carrier — has had to ground some of its aging fleet because of safety issues, though the cause of Friday’s crash is unknown, CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reported from Havana.

