Police: Man accused of violent attack on his mother, bites through her lip

CALEDONIA — A 67-year-old woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say her son violently attacked her Friday morning, May 18.

Police were called out around 7 a.m. to the woman’s home for a violent domestic incident.

According to Caledonia police, the victim’s 32-year-old son may have “ingested or inhaled exotic/designer substances such as essential oils and bath salts.” As she was attempting to treat the effects of the chemicals, her son became violent and started attacking her.

The man said he was trying to “kill her and she was the devil.” Police say he strangled his mother and bit through a portion of her lip.

Officials say the man’s girlfriend was able to stop the violent attack. Investigators say while the mother was driving herself to the hospital, her son reportedly chased her down the street, naked, as she drove away.

Nearly 20 stitches were needed to repair the facial injuries.

Officers entered the house and found the man in the shower, clothed, and saying he was burning up. Blood trails were found on all three floors of the house and on the front door.

The 32-year-old was medically treated and taken to jail. He is expected to be charged with the following: Attempted Homicide, Mayhem, Strangulation/Suffocation.