‘Sleeping through the night:’ Baby Zahra making good progress at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo offered an update on Friday, May 18 on the progress of Zahra, a Western lowland gorilla whose parents recently died.

Officials said in a Facebook post that “Zahra is adjusting to the necessary need of human-assisted rearing to care for her. She is eating well, about every 2.5 hours, and is getting cooked sweet potato and green beans. Zookeepers continue to care for her 24/7 and note that she is sleeping through the night, from her last feeding at 7pm until her 7am feeding!”

Earlier this month, zookeepers were wearing a gorilla “t-shirt” with synthetic hair so Zahra could grip and hold on to them. They said she was adjusting to her new routine.