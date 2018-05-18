U.S. Marshals seek Kevin Dotson, no stranger to crime; ‘He’s going to have a gun on him’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- By now, the rules of supervised release should be burned in the memory of 33-year-old Kevin Dotson of Milwaukee. But according to the U.S. Marshals, he chooses to ignore them.

"He's got problems with drugs and alcohol he himself is a user which makes him an unpredictable danger out there,” the agent on his case said. “He has a history going back over a decade a history of cocaine dealing and theft."

U.S. Marshals say in 2012, Dotson was convicted for being a felon in possession of a fire arm.

“You have to expect he's had a gun on him once he's going to have a gun on him again,” the agent explained.

Dotson's known to frequent the city's south side. U.S. Marshals say he's stuck to locations near 10th Street.

According to his case information Dotson is 5'7" tall and he weighs about 145 pounds. But his most noticeable feature gives him away when he smiles.

"He has a gold tooth that's pretty prominent in his mouth. So when he smiles, it may be looking at you,” the agent described.

U.S. Marshals ask for tips and information that could lead to his arrest in the chance maybe this time he'll choose the path that can finally turn his life around. Call 414-297-3707 with tips.