Danceworks Mad Hot Competition takes place at Bradley Center for the last time

MILWAUKEE — Events at the BMO Harris Bradley Center are winding down. Organizers held their last Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom & Tap Competition on Saturday, May 19.

Fifth and sixth grade students from 50 Milwaukee area schools and private schools put on their dance shoes. They competed in salsa, tango and swing dance.

Students spent one hour, twice a week, learning new routines for each style of dance.

PHOTO GALLERY

The goal of the program? Improving self-confidence, respect and attitudes toward physical activity.

The winning school was James Whitcomb Riley Elementary School. Congratulations!