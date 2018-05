× Explosion and fire at plastic fabrication company in Texas leaves 20 injured

Twenty people were injured in an explosion and fire at Kuraray America Eval, a plastic fabrication company in Pasadena, Texas, according to Jeff Suggs, the corporate emergency manager for Kuraray.

Suggs said the explosion happened around 10 a.m. and was caused by an over-pressurization of piping in the building.

All those injured are adult men who work in the maintenance department of Kuraray, he said. Two of the 20 were air-flighted out in serious condition, and seven others will be transported by ground ambulance with minor injuries, according to Suggs.

Pasadena’s Office of Emergency Management¬†said¬†there is no danger to the public at this time.