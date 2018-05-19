JJ Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe school shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas — The horrific shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday, May 18 has prompted Pewaukee native and Houston Texans star JJ Watt, to offer to pay for the funerals of the ten victims.

Watt has been very involved in the Houston community, raising more than $37 million to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt continued his charitable streak by offering to pay for the funerals of the 10 people who died in the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday. https://t.co/9lMCpVuRUQ — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 19, 2018

Thank you, @JJWatt for going above and beyond for the families of Santa Fe, Texas. I love you. https://t.co/y7qlg8Dsst — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 19, 2018

Ten people were killed and 13 injured in the school shooting in Santa Fe.

The alleged shooter used a shotgun and a revolver that were legally owned by his father. Two school resource officers were on the campus and confronted the shooter “early on in the process,” and he was arrested.