Milwaukee police: Man, 18, shot during dispute near 46th & Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night, May 18.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the area of 46th and Glendale Avenue.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was involved in a dispute when multiple gunshots were fired at the victim.

The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim on the scene and took him to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.