MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a shooting earlier Saturday morning, May 19.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the area of 69th and Florist Avenue.

According to police, a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Officials say it was not a random act and there is a strong possibility the victim and suspect knew each other.

No one is in custody. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.