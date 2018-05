MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking to find a critically missing 15-year-old boy. Dennis King was last seen near North 12th and Concordia.

King is described as a male who is black, 5’7″ tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray and black Nike Air max tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444.