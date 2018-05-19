More dead whales found in San Francisco Bay Area

Five dead whales have been found in the area since March.

The Marine Mammal Center says a 35-foot adult female gray whale was spotted Friday afternoon on Tennessee Valley Beach in Marin County.

Hours earlier, the carcass of an endangered fin whale was found under a bridge in the estuary near Oakland’s Jack London Square. It’s being towed to a state park for a necropsy.

Scientists will try to determine if it’s the same whale that was spotted Wednesday draped across the bow of a large ship entering the bay.

Gray whales are currently migrating up the coast from Mexico to Alaska. Experts say ship strikes are a leading cause of whale mortality.