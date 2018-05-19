More dead whales found in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO  — A second dead whale has been found in the San Francisco Bay Area, and experts will try to determine what killed the animals discovered Friday.

Five dead whales have been found in the area since March.

The Marine Mammal Center says a 35-foot adult female gray whale was spotted Friday afternoon on Tennessee Valley Beach in Marin County.

Hours earlier, the carcass of an endangered fin whale was found under a bridge in the estuary near Oakland’s Jack London Square. It’s being towed to a state park for a necropsy.

Scientists will try to determine if it’s the same whale that was spotted Wednesday draped across the bow of a large ship entering the bay.

Gray whales are currently migrating up the coast from Mexico to Alaska. Experts say ship strikes are a leading cause of whale mortality.