Motorcyclists take part in 15th annual Support the Troops Ride on Armed Forces Day

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, May 19, bikers participated in the 15th Annual Support the Troops Ride.

The event began at 9 a.m. with registration and a complimentary pancake and sausage breakfast at the Iron Town Harley-Davidson in New Berlin. Then the ride began at 11 a.m. from Iron Town to the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

Bikers passed the Fisher House and Miller Park. The ride ends with a memorial ceremony at the Harley-Davidson Museum, which includes a 21-gun salute, taps and a wreath laying.

The military display will be in full swing until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Davidson Museum grounds. Military equipment and interactive displays are available for attendees to see and experience. The event offers a unique experience to talk with all branches of the military to learn about their experiences and the challenges they face maintaining our freedom.

Harley-Davidson held other events in during Milwaukee Armed Forces Week. Most notably was Monday, May 14’s Armed Forces Week Banquet at the Wisconsin Club, featuring prestigious guests such as Bob “Mr. Baseball” Uecker and Lt. Gen. Daniel Leaf. Other events included the Civic Dinner Dance on Thursday, May 17.

