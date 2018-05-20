Activist at vigil for Texas victims calls Republicans ‘spineless’ for failing to enact tougher gun laws

WAUKESHA -- The first funeral was held Sunday, May 20 for one of the 10 victims killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday, May 18. At a memorial service, Texas Governor Greg Abbott comforted parents and survivors. Police say the 17-year-old suspect started shooting in an art class, and eight students and two teachers were killed.

An event organized as a memorial for the victims quickly turned political Sunday night, May 20, with one activist calling Republicans "spineless" for failing to enact tougher gun laws.

"Tonight is the time to honor the memories of 11 people who are no longer with us," said Kelly Ward.

In downtown Waukesha, Sunday night was a time to remember. Gun control activists read the names of eight students and two teachers who died in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on Friday, and also honored the woman who died in a school graduation shooting in Georgia. Her name hasn't yet been released.

Emergency crews gather in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where at least eight people were killed on May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

"Why this? Why our children? Why are other children killing other children?" said Rev. Christian Boyd, Southminster Presbyterian Church Waukesha.

The memorial turned political when activists called on Republicans who vote with the National Rifle Association to be removed from office, but GOP politicians are pointing to greater school security as an answer to the violence.

Speaking this weekend, Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir said a $100 million grant program approved this year will make Wisconsin schools safer.

"We need to make sure that our schools are not sitting ducks," said Vukmir.

In Texas, the lieutenant governor said Sunday teachers need to be armed.

"If another person has a gun, the best way to stop that person is another person with a gun," said Dan Patrick.

The activists who gathered in Waukesha Sunday night said those measures won't prevent more school shootings -- only tougher gun laws, including the expansion of background checks will.

"It reminds us that it's a reality. The fact that we have to have lockdown drills -- it's not a joke. It's happening right now," said Ravina Sachdev, junior at Brookfield Central High School.

The activists urged the 60 or so people in attendance to make gun laws one of the top issues in this fall's election. Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin both face re-election.