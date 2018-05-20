Aerial enforcement Monday along I-94 in Kenosha Co.: ‘Goal is to get all motorists to watch their speed’

KENOSHA COUNTY — To enhance safety for all travelers, the Wisconsin State Patrol plans to utilize aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws on Monday, May 21 along I-94 in Kenosha County.

“All of our efforts are focused on public safety,” said Captain Tim Carnahan with the State Patrol’s Waukesha Post in a news release. “Our goal is not simply to stop and cite drivers. The primary emphasis is to get all motorists to watch their speed, be patient and alert every time they get behind the wheel.”

WisDOT often uses its Facebook and Twitter pages to announce enforcement initiatives.

According to the news release, most Wisconsin State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds, specifically designated to help enforce traffic laws and enhance public safety. The specially-equipped State Patrol aircraft use highway markings and a timing device known as VASCAR to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.