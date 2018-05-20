Body camera video shows officer dragged by suspected drunk driver found passed out in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- A police officer was dragged by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver, and it was all caught on camera.

Oklahoma City police released the body camera video showing two officers approaching a man passed out in his vehicle.

After repeatedly knocking on 22-year-old Virgil Spencer's window, police said he woke up and made attempts to put the vehicle into gear.

Despite numerous warnings to surrender to police, Spencer refused to comply, so an officer broke the window and reached his hand into the car to turn it off. That's when Spencer drove off -- dragging the officer some 60 feet.

The vehicle only came to a stop after the officer managed to turn on the parking brake.

Spencer was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges, including DUI, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle with a restricted license.