× Good Samaritan falls from overpass while trying to help driver arrested for OWI after crash in DeForest

DEFOREST — A Good Samaritan died at the hospital after he fell from an overpass while trying to help a driver involved in a crash in DeForest Saturday night, May 19.

Police said around 9 p.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 51 near Bear Tree Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle headed south on Highway 51 struck numerous guardrails before stopping in the lane of traffic.

The passing motorist, a Monona man, 25, stopped to try to help the driver involved in the crash, and while attempting to access the driver, the man fell over the overpass onto Bear Tree Parkway below.

The driver involved in the crash, a Sun Prairie man, 61, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation has revealed speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The Sun Prairie man was arrested for OWI.

The investigation is ongoing — and DeForest police said further charges could be referred to the Dane County district attorney.