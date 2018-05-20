Directions for:

Bachelor’s Degree Candidates

Master’s Degree Candidates

Doctoral Degree Candidates

When:

Black Ceremony – Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral Candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)

School of Education

School of Freshwater Sciences

School of Information Studies

College of Letters and Science

College of Nursing

Zilber School of Public Health

Helen Bader School of Social Welfare

Gold Ceremony – Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 1:30 p.m.

For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral Candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)

School of Architecture and Urban Planning

Peck School of the Arts

Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business

College of Engineering & Applied Sciences

College of Health Sciences

Where:

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Attire:

Click here to order your regalia online.

Student Seating:

Seating diagrams will be posted the first week in May.

Guest Seating:

Arena doors open at 8:30 a.m. for the Black ceremony and 1:00 p.m. for the Gold Ceremony. Seating is available on a first come first serve basis. NO TICKETS ARE DISTRIBUTED

Special Accommodations:

The handicapped entrance to the Arena is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Ave (between the Milwaukee Theatre & the U.S. Cellular). ADA decks for wheelchair seating are located in Sections 200, 205, 210, 222 and 226. Accessible seating is available on a first come first serve basis; due to limited space, we request that only one non-disabled person sit with each person with a disability in the seating area designated for these guests.

There will be sign language interpreters available in section 211. This seating is available on a first come first serve basis. There will also be captioning available on two large screens located on the left and right sides of the main stage.

Photographs & Videos:

GradImages is the official photographer at commencement. They can be reached at (800)261-2576, giservices@gradimages.net, or you can visit their website at www.gradimages.com.

A live video feed will be available the day of the ceremony. Click here to watch!

You may view past and present commencement ceremonies here.

Parking, Maps, and Directions:

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Hotel Accommodations:

Please click here for special hotel rates.

Faculty Reps & Doctoral Escorts:

Please click here of the faculty regalia online order form

Faculty will receive further information via email and campus mail.

*PLEASE NOTE* If you are a faculty escort for a Ph.D. student and have not received any information yet, it is because your Ph.D. student has not yet filled out the online RSVP form. Once the RSVP form is filled out, you will automatically receive further instructions via email.