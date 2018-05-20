MILWAUKEE -- College students from UW- Milwaukee and Marquette are gathering downtown Sunday, May 20 -- where they won't be students much longer. FOX6's Evan Peterson went downtown with soon-to-be grads that's made the most of the past four years.
Directions for:
Bachelor’s Degree Candidates
Master’s Degree Candidates
Doctoral Degree Candidates
When:
Black Ceremony – Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.
For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral Candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)
- School of Education
- School of Freshwater Sciences
- School of Information Studies
- College of Letters and Science
- College of Nursing
- Zilber School of Public Health
- Helen Bader School of Social Welfare
Gold Ceremony – Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 1:30 p.m.
For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral Candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)
- School of Architecture and Urban Planning
- Peck School of the Arts
- Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business
- College of Engineering & Applied Sciences
- College of Health Sciences
Where:
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Attire:
Student Seating:
Seating diagrams will be posted the first week in May.
Guest Seating:
Arena doors open at 8:30 a.m. for the Black ceremony and 1:00 p.m. for the Gold Ceremony. Seating is available on a first come first serve basis. NO TICKETS ARE DISTRIBUTED
Special Accommodations:
The handicapped entrance to the Arena is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Ave (between the Milwaukee Theatre & the U.S. Cellular). ADA decks for wheelchair seating are located in Sections 200, 205, 210, 222 and 226. Accessible seating is available on a first come first serve basis; due to limited space, we request that only one non-disabled person sit with each person with a disability in the seating area designated for these guests.
There will be sign language interpreters available in section 211. This seating is available on a first come first serve basis. There will also be captioning available on two large screens located on the left and right sides of the main stage.
Photographs & Videos:
GradImages is the official photographer at commencement. They can be reached at (800)261-2576, giservices@gradimages.net, or you can visit their website at www.gradimages.com.
Parking, Maps, and Directions:
Hotel Accommodations:
Faculty Reps & Doctoral Escorts:
Faculty will receive further information via email and campus mail.
*PLEASE NOTE* If you are a faculty escort for a Ph.D. student and have not received any information yet, it is because your Ph.D. student has not yet filled out the online RSVP form. Once the RSVP form is filled out, you will automatically receive further instructions via email.
Baccalaureate Mass
Saturday, May 19, 2018
4:30 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue
Commencement
Sunday, May 20, 2018
9:30 a.m.
BMO Harris Bradley Center
1001 N. 4th Street
Due to major construction around the BMO Harris Bradley Center, parking near the arena will be limited. Please see street closures and parking alternatives.