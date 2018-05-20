× ‘I am excited:’ Keith Posley takes over as Milwaukee Public Schools’ interim superintendent Monday

MILWAUKEE — Keith Posley will officially lead Milwaukee Public Schools, the largest school district in Wisconsin, beginning Monday, May 21 as interim superintendent.

According to a news release from MPS officials, Posley started his career in MPS in 1990 as a school teacher at Franklin. He excelled as a teacher and became an assistant principal, principal and served in various district administrative roles. Posley most recently was chief school administration officer and was charged with overseeing all 160 MPS schools and their school leaders.

“I am excited to begin my work as Interim Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools. Nothing is more important than the academic success of our young people. I am prepared to do whatever is necessary to make certain all students have access to opportunities that allow them to experience personal and academic success in Milwaukee Public Schools,” said Posley in the release.

Posley has identified five proprieties for success that will be his focus as interim superintendent, according to the release:

Increasing academic achievement and accountability

Improving district and school culture

Developing our staff

Ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency

Strengthening communication and collaboration

On his first day, Posley will visit three schools Monday morning — Benjamin Franklin School, Clarke Street School and Forest Home Avenue School.

MPS officials announced outgoing MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver’s last day would be Sunday, May 20. She’s taking a job with United Way in Detroit. She was hoping to remain superintendent until July, but MPS’ Board of School Directors pushed up her last day.