'I heard screaming:' Man arrested, accused of trying to kidnap 9-year-old girl

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect who they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl from her home early Friday morning, May 18.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers located the suspect early Saturday morning near 18th and Glendale avenues.

Fortune said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dakota Johnson, was detained and arrested just before 1 a.m.

Police say Johnson tried to abduct the girl from her home nearby but the girl was able to fight the suspect off and get help.

Some of the people who live at the girl’s apartment complex say they saw some strange things early Friday morning.

“I heard screaming and yelling, like it was like a sad kid screaming,” said Leanna Maul.

She saw a strange man outside her bedroom window.

“He was right there and then when I looked out that’s when he left,” said Maul.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect Friday afternoon.

Johnson has been booked for kidnapping.