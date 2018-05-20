It’s happy hour at the Racine Zoo! Check out their new wine inspired events
RACINE — The Racine Zoo has some exciting summer events planned including one you’ll want to “wine” about. Beth and Amber from the zoo came by the studio with a good reason to clear your Wednesday night plans.
About Teas with the Turs (website)
Tea with the Turs at the Racine Zoo, Racine WI
Saturday, June 9th, 2018 | 11am - 12:30pm
This event is Tea Time with a Twist! Enjoy a catered brunch by the Christmas House, a loose leaf & long island tea bar, animal presentations, a silent auction and so much more!
Chicken salad on crustless bread
Veggie Pinwheels are spinach, red cabbage, tri-color peppers, carrots with herbed cream cheese in a flavored tortilla
Italian skewers with green or black olives, pepperoni or summer sausage, mozzarella cheese cube, and cooked cold pasta with italian dressing
Salad bar with greens, add-ons and two kinds of salad dressings
Macaroons
Mini Cheesecake bites
Grab your biggest hat, put on that pretty dress, gather the ladies and head on out to the Racine Zoo to sip your tea alongside the West Caucasian Turs and in pleasant company.
Tickets:
Zoo member: $30 Adult / $20 Child
Non-member: $40 Adult / $30 Child
About World Wine Wednesday (website)
Join us for our World Wine Wednesday event. Enjoy unlimited wine tasting and fun!
Unlimited sampling of wine
A World Wine Wednesday glass
Two free drink tickets
Hors d'oeuvres
Upcoming 2018 World Wine Wednesday Dates:
- Wednesday, June 13th
- Wednesday, July 18th
- Wednesday, August 15th
Tickets can be purchased online or at the Zoo office for $30 per person. Ticket must be presented to enter the event. Must be 21 or older to attend.