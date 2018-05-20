× It’s happy hour at the Racine Zoo! Check out their new wine inspired events

RACINE — The Racine Zoo has some exciting summer events planned including one you’ll want to “wine” about. Beth and Amber from the zoo came by the studio with a good reason to clear your Wednesday night plans.

About Teas with the Turs (website)

Tea with the Turs at the Racine Zoo, Racine WI Saturday, June 9th, 2018 | 11am - 12:30pm This event is Tea Time with a Twist! Enjoy a catered brunch by the Christmas House, a loose leaf & long island tea bar, animal presentations, a silent auction and so much more! Chicken salad on crustless bread

Veggie Pinwheels are spinach, red cabbage, tri-color peppers, carrots with herbed cream cheese in a flavored tortilla

Italian skewers with green or black olives, pepperoni or summer sausage, mozzarella cheese cube, and cooked cold pasta with italian dressing

Salad bar with greens, add-ons and two kinds of salad dressings

Macaroons

Mini Cheesecake bites

Grab your biggest hat, put on that pretty dress, gather the ladies and head on out to the Racine Zoo to sip your tea alongside the West Caucasian Turs and in pleasant company. Tickets: Zoo member: $30 Adult / $20 Child Non-member: $40 Adult / $30 Child

