MFD battles 2-alarm fire at abandoned "Escape" nightclub near Teutonia and Mill

MILWAUKEE — Fire crews are still on scene of a two-alarm fire Sunday morning, May 20.

Officials say the fire broke out early in the morning at an abandoned building that used to be the “Escape” nightclub near Teutonia and Mill. Crews got the fire under control, but part of the structure did collapse due to the flames.

Officials tell FOX6 the major flames were put out shortly before 6 a.m. but they’re still working on tackling the hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate is not available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.