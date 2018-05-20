× Milwaukee County Parks need 50 additional lifeguards for the summer; starting pay is $10.46 an hour

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks are offering free lifeguard training to interest strong swimmers to become lifeguards.

According to a recent release, an additional 50 lifeguards are needed for this summer for positions at Bradford Beach, Cool Waters, David F. Schulz Aquatic Center, Pelican Cove, and ten deep-well pools.

The next lifeguard training session begins May 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pulaski Pool on South 16th Street. The training session continues nightly through May 25, with a final performance exam on Saturday, May 26 at 7 a.m.

“No lifeguarding experience is necessary for the free training,” said Krystal Ganz, Aquatics Supervisor. “We welcome all swimmers to bring their swimsuits and join us—no need to register in advance. Anyone interested in lifeguarding with us needs to come to this session to fill out an application.”

Summer lifeguards can work up to 40 hours per week—mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekdays, or weekends. Lifeguards can request the locations where they’d like to work.

First-year guards earn $10.46 per hour. Applicants must be 16 years old by July 2018 and be residents of Wisconsin — but do not have to be Milwaukee County residents.

By the test date, they should be able to swim 100 meters in less than one minute and 45 seconds.

For more information, visit county.milwaukee.gov/Lifeguard