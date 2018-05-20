Milwaukee Marshall sophomore helping bring back wrestling to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Azarion Waits is a sophomore at Milwaukee Marshall High School. He plays football and wrestles for the school. The wrestling program just returned to the school in 2016 after a hiatus. Last year he went to state for Marshall. Azarion was the first wrestler to make state from the school since 1994. He also says that he loves going to school. He says it's going to be bittersweet when he is a senior and graduates, because he is going to miss it.

