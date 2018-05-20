MPD: Officer returns fire on suspect who discharged gun during pursuit; no one hurt

MILWAUKEE — One person was arrested in an incident in which shots were fired by that suspect and a Milwaukee police officer on Sunday afternoon, May 20.

It happened near 36th and Meinecke shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said officers were in pursuit of a reckless vehicle when the driver of that vehicle exited, fled on foot and discharged a firearm at officers.

An officer returned fire, and a man was taken into custody.

Neither the officer nor the suspect was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.