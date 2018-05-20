× Police investigate suspicious death in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in southern Wisconsin.

Police say a man’s body was found behind an elementary school in the Town of Beloit Saturday morning. Officers believe the man died elsewhere, and his body was placed on school grounds.

WISC-TV reports officers responded around 9:30 a.m. and found the body. The man is estimated to be around 30 years old.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified and an autopsy completed. Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.