Police need your help locating man, 59, last seen near 51st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a man, 59, missing since noon on Sunday, May 20.

Ivory Rogers was last seen near 51st and Silver Spring on Saturday afternoon, May 19. Police have listed him as “critically missing.”

He’s described as standing 6’4″ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a green vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police.