Rainbow appears ahead of vigil for Texas shooting victims: ‘Looks like it’s coming from Santa Fe HS’

SANTA FE, Texas — As news vans were setting up Sunday morning for a church service for the Santa Fe school massacre victims, reporters looked up to see this: A rainbow adorning the Texas sky.

Ordinarily, a rainbow is nothing remarkable. But after a horrific tragedy, many look to the divine. And things that have worldly explanations take on otherworldly significance.

The photos were shot by a KTRK crew as they and other reporters arrived at the First Baptist Church of Santa Fe.

“A rainbow directly over the church,” reporter Pooja Lodhia with the CNN affiliate said. “It actually looks like it’s coming from Santa Fe High School.”

At the service Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to meet with many of the family members who lost loved ones in the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Eight students and two teachers were shot and killed in the attack Friday. The accused shooter is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, who was also a student at the school in the southeastern Texas city. He is being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant.