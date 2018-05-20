Texas Lt. Gov.: Need armed teachers, fewer school entrances

Texas GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said after the nation’s latest school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that teachers need guns, parents should secure firearms safely at home, and schools should eliminate some of their entrances.

“We need our teachers to be armed,” Patrick said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Patrick also called for “gun control at home,” with firearms out of childrens’ reach, but declined to say whether he would support requiring that by law, saying Texas holds gun owners “very responsible.”

“Be sure that your kids and grandkids or anyone who might have access to your home cannot get your guns,” Patrick said.

The latest school shooting in Texas on Friday left 10 people dead and 13 others wounded. In the wake of the shooting, Patrick blamed the deaths in part on “too many entrances and too many exits.”