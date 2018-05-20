Vote for your favorite dish at the “Paella Palooza” cook off at Hotel Madrid

MILWAUKEE -- Hotel Madrid and Movida are planning to face off in a "Paella Palooza" cook off. Matt and Jeff from StandEatDrink visit the studio with a preview for everyone.

About Paella Palooza (website)

It's Lollapalooza but with Paella! Hotel Madrid & Movida welcome friends to a paella cook-off for all to enjoy. Featuring Spanish cocktails, G&Ts and of course sangria! Come vote for your favorite Paella and see who takes home the Golden Paella Pan.

Sunday May 27th Noon - 3 pm

- $25 tickets includes bottomless paella to enjoy

- Meet and talk with chefs about their paella recipes & tricks

- Voting ballot to select your favorite paella

- Spanish wine tasting available in the lawn

Location

600 South 6th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204