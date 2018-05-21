× ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ Son of owner of Superior Crane accused of sexually assaulting workers

WAUKESHA — The son of the owner of Superior Crane on Wilmot Drive near 164 in Waukesha is accused of sexually assaulting co-workers and exposing himself at work.

Nathan Sharp, 28, of Waukesha, faces eight charges:

Fourth degree sexual assault (six counts)

Lewd, lascivious behavior, exposure (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, on May 9, officers spoke with a man who said on April 24, he was working on a sandblasting machine at the Superior Crane Corporation when Sharp, the owner’s son, stepped out of an upstairs office, directly above the man — and exposed himself.

Another man employed at Superior Crane said between January and May, he was sexually harassed or physically assaulted by Sharp, mentioning four distinct instances that occurred at Superior Crane.

The complaint says when challenged about his behavior, Sharp said “don’t you know who the (expletive) I am? I’ll just go talk to my dad.”

A third victim said Sharp bullied him and touched him inappropriately since July of 2017, and noted he’d been touched inappropriately on at least six separate occasions in the last two or three months at work. He said he felt “humiliated and degraded,” and feared “retaliation and retribution” from Sharp’s family. He told investigators “as long as Sharp has an audience, he will continue to bully people.”

A fourth victim said between 2017 and 2018, Sharp exposed himself at least 10 times in the workplace. He indicated “he had seen many occasions where Sharp was sexually inappropriate with others on the staff.”

Sharp made his initial appearance in court on May 21 — where he pleaded not guilty. A hearing was set for June 25. Cash bond was set at $5,000.