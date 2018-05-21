× Hartland resident wins $201,000 Badger 5 jackpot

HARTLAND — A Hartland resident is the lucky winner of the $201,000 jackpot from the Sunday, May 6 Badger 5 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Tri-Par Oil Company at 499 E. Rubicon Street in Hustisford.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 11, 16, 26, 30 and 31. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $21,000 for tonight’s drawing.

