Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church fire
May 21
-
May 20
-
Pastor of church blocks from 4-alarm blaze: ‘Any of these churches are a spark away from fire’
-
Massive fire causes $17M damage to Trinity Lutheran Church; ‘Nonetheless, the building is still standing’
-
‘God will provide:’ Trinity Lutheran finds home for next 6 weeks after devastating 4-alarm fire
-
‘Liam and I met a hero:’ Father thanks firefighter for taking time out for 5-year-old son at church fire scene
-
-
‘I am with you always:’ Trinity Lutheran officials release photo showing damage inside church after fire
-
Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church services to be held at MATC
-
May 16
-
‘A little bit surreal:’ Trinity Lutheran church members prepare for Sunday service at MATC
-
‘We’ll be gifted again:’ Trinity Lutheran Church members heartbroken, yet optimistic after 4-alarm fire
-
-
‘It was huge:’ Member of Trinity Lutheran Church says his ‘spirit is crushed’ after 4-alarm fire
-
‘Deeply saddened:’ Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze at historic church in downtown Milwaukee
-
