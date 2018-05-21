Milwaukee Bucks officially introduce Mike Budenholzer as new head coach

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, May 21 introduced new head coach Mike Budenholzer at a press conference inside the new Bucks arena on

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst and Budenholzer give remarks on the concourse of the new arena before answering questions from the media.

The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, May 17 named Budenholzer as the team’s new head coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Budenholzer as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Horst in a news release. “Mike has played a key role in building successful teams throughout his career. He’s widely respected and has shown a special ability to teach and develop players. His leadership, basketball intellect, championship-level experience and communication skills make him the right fit to take our team to the next level.”

According to the release, Budenholzer, 48, most recently served as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks where he guided the team to a 213-197 (.520) record over the last five seasons, including four playoff appearances and a franchise best 60-22 record in 2014-15. He was named NBA Coach of the Year following the 2014-15 campaign that saw the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals.