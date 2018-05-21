Paradise Farm in West Bend offers ‘farm education programs for adults and children’

WEST BEND -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in West Bend at Paradise Farm -- where they offer education programs.
About Paradise Farm (website)
At Paradise Farm in West Bend, WI, we offer farm education programs for adults and children from preschool to high school. This is not your usual "edu-tainmant" field trip! At Paradise Farm, children and adults develop a genuine understanding of where their food comes from, and a real connection to their cultural and agricultural heritage.
A short ride from the Milwaukee area brings you to Paradise Farm, where you can step back in time and enjoy nature without screens or electronic gadgets getting in the way of your experience.
Check out our summer 2018 programs!
Paradise Farm, Inc. is a non-profit, 501c3 organization.