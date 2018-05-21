Paradise Farm in West Bend offers ‘farm education programs for adults and children’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in West Bend at Paradise Farm -- where they offer education programs.

About Paradise Farm (website)

At Paradise Farm in West Bend, WI, we offer farm education programs for adults and children from preschool to high school. This is not your usual "edu-tainmant" field trip! At Paradise Farm, children and adults develop a genuine understanding of where their food comes from, and a real connection to their cultural and agricultural heritage.

