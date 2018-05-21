Sexual assault reported on Kenosha County Bike Trail nearly 2 months after woman attacked

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A sexual assault occurred on the Kenosha County Bike Trail — the 9200 block of Kenosha County Bike Trail in Pleasant Prairie on Monday evening, May 21.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area near 93rd Street and 30th Avenue.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials would not release victim or suspect information Monday night.

Back in March, a 67-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the same area — in the 9100 block of the Kenosha County Bike Trail — between 89th Street and 93rd Street.

That incident happened on March 25.

Sheriff’s officials said the woman was walking alone northbound on the bike trail when she was approached and forced to the ground by an unknown male.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the scene on foot southbound on the bike path. The description given by the victim of the suspect was a man, black, in his 30s, standing 5’8” tall with a stocky build.

The victim was transported by rescue to hospital where she was treated and released.

Sheriff’s officials said they would be increasing patrols in the area after that attack.

It’s not believed any arrests have been made in that case.