2 men arrested after $90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck
LINDEN, N.C. — Two men were arrested after more than $90 million worth of liquid methamphetamine was found in a semi-truck in North Carolina.
WTVD reported that the truck was being driven by 49-year-old Raul Topete Arreola and 48-year-old Aquileo Perez Pineda. Each has been charged with three counts of trafficking meth.
There was a total of 120 gallons of liquid meth in the tank, which would be converted into 454 kilograms of crystal meth with an estimated street value of $91 million, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
Officials said a 2009 Peterbilt truck was seized in Linden, about 20 miles northeast of Fayetteville. The suspects have been jailed in Harnett County under $3 million bonds.
An immigration detainer has been issued for Pineda and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking into the immigration status of Arreola.