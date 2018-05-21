Witnesses say dispute over video game led to murder of boy, 15, reported ‘critically missing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- MPD detectives are working to piece together the events that led to the murder of Dennis King, 15. His body was discovered early Sunday morning near 11th and Concordia. Witnesses say a dispute over a video game led to his death.

Police on Monday, May 21 weren't allowing the autopsy results to be released, but neighbors said they saw a very bloody black leather couch being taken out of a home in the area near 11th and Concordia a few days ago.

Meanwhile, those who knew King said they would never have imagined he'd get into any kind of trouble.

"He was like my little brother too, like, this is my boy. I loved him like he was my blood," said Niejatay Rawls, friend of King.

If you got to know him, you would actually like him. He's not a bad influence or anything. It's just crazy that you see something like this happen to him out of all people," said Chante Boles, friend of King.

Boles is a student at James Madison Academic Campus, where King was a classmate and friend. Boles made posters for King, who many called "Booman."

"I made a poster that I'm bringing to the candlelight (vigil) tonight," said Boles on Monday afternoon.

King was reported missing by Milwaukee police on Saturday evening, May 19 -- listed as "critically missing." By early Sunday morning, police canceled the "critical missing alert" for King. Worried family members posted on his Facebook page, begging him to come home.

On Sunday morning, King's body was found. A witness said a bloody couch was dropped off and dumped behind and abandoned home. The witness said two people were arrested on Sunday. One person close to the situation said a 21-year-old accused King of stealing a video game several weeks ago, and a 12-year-old boy lured King to a house, where he was killed.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday spoke out about the murder of someone so young.

"I've received information from the police chief pertaining to this death. The information I can release right now is that it was a totally senseless act that resulted in his death and there will be more information that comes out, but it's one that you just have to shake your head and say this never should have happened. Never should have happened," said Mayor Barrett.

"Nothing will be the same without him. It's just crazy how you can see somebody some day and the next day they gone,"