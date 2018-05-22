2 robberies in 2 days: Kenosha police need your help to ID wanted suspect

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are asking for help to identify a man who they saw robbed two businesses in two days.

On Sunday, May 20 shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Kenosha Police Department responded to the Family Video near 75th St. and 30th Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned a suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and robbed the store clerk of a small amount of money. The suspect then fled the store on foot and was not located. It was later learned that the suspect had been loitering in the area before the robbery and had entered Family Video earlier in the morning prior to the robbery. No one was injured during the robbery.

The next day around 12:15 p.m., Kenosha police responded to the Associated Bank inside the Pick ‘N Save store at 75th St. and 60th Ave. for a report of an armed bank robbery. The suspect, who officials say appears to be the same suspect in the Family Video robbery, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the tellers. After receiving several thousand dollars, he then fled the store. It is unknown if he entered a vehicle or left on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged male, white. In both robberies the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. The suspect was also wearing a blue bandana over his face.

The Kenosha Police Department asks anyone with information on the suspect or these two cases to call Det. Dan DeJonge at 262-605-5260, the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203, or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.