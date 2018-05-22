× Officials: Lockdown at 3 West Allis schools lifted as police search for armed robbery suspect

WEST ALLIS — The lockdown of three West Allis schools has been lifted.

West Allis police say they responded to an armed robbery near 83rd and Becher around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. Officials say the suspect reportedly displayed a handgun during the robbery — and fled on foot. Police searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

During that time, the following schools were put on lockdown as a precaution:

West Allis Central High School

Franklin Elementary School

Jefferson Elementary School

Officials describe the suspect as a male, black. He was wearing a tan or gray hoodie, gray stocking cap and dark sunglasses.

If you have information that could assist investigators in this case, you are urged to call the West Allis Police Department.